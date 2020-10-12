PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The glass doors and windows of the Oregon Historical Society were smashed by rioters overnight.
OHS said that part of a mural was also covered in paint and flares were thrown inside. Despite the severe damage, Kerry Tymchuck, OHS executive director, said most of the items they have in their collection were unharmed.
“Our collection is safe,” Tymchuck said. “They did not get into the exhibits."
He said their main concern is the damage that was done to the Afro-American Heritage Bicentennial Commemorative Quilt.
“That was made by 15 African-American women in this community,” Tymchuck explained. “It took them three years from 1974-1976, was displayed during the bicentennial, traveled the country. We recently were asked to put it on display again and had it on display this month.”
The quilt was taken from the display, but this morning police found it just a few blocks away.
“Was returned wet, very wet but hopefully I think it’ll be able to displayed again and it’s a priceless piece of history here,” he said.
Crews are cleaning up the wreckage and debris left behind. They are putting up tarps and plywood until the glass can be replaced.
Clem Rowlands and his wife come downtown a couple times a week to do charity work. He said they were in shock to find the damage left behind from the riot.
“I was very upset to see that they did that especially the Oregon Historical Society and the statues those have been here for decades ever since I moved up here,” Rowlands said. “And people just have no respect for the buildings and these statues they just have no respect for it.”
He said he’s tired of the ongoing violence and vandalism.
“All this violence in Portland has to stop, it just needs to come to and end somehow,” he said.
The damage to OHS is estimated to be $20,000, according to court documents.
Tymchuk did share a positive message he received amid the chaos. A homeless man named Oscar left a handwritten note on a napkin with a $1 bill to support the Oregon Historical Society, saying, “You once gave me a free tour before the pandemic, so this is a thank you.”
You get what you vote for. Portland will soon be the next Detroit. ALL thanks to failed progressive policies and lack of leadership.
The police should have stopped this before it even got going. Once again great job mayor!
That violence never should have been allowed to happen!
