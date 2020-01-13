FALCON COVE, OR (KPTV) - A 7-year-old girl died and a 4-year-old boy was not found after they were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast Saturday.
Investigators said 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles was holding his two children when they were caught by a wave in the Falcon Cove area, south of Cannon Beach.
Stiles and his daughter were rescued, but the boy was not found. The girl later died at the hospital.
The Coast Guard suspended the search for the second child Saturday night.
The family posted details on a GoFundMe page, saying a sneaker wave crept up on the man and children while they were on an off-beach trail.
“Our hearts as you can imagine could not be more broken as both children were loved beyond measure by our entire family and so many others,” according to a statement from the family.
The family named the children as Lola Stiles, 7, and William Stiles, 4. The family statement says Jeremy Stiles is recovering from hypothermia at the hospital.
“The Stiles/Romaine families want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and especially the support of the first responders and Coast Guard during this horrific tragedy for our family,” according to the GoFundMe page.
Lola was a student at Vestal Elementary School in northeast Portland, according to administrators. The principal sent a letter to parents saying, in part, “We are devastated to hear about the Stiles family, and we will be here to support each other… There are truly no words for such a tragedy, we love the Stiles family so much and keep them all in our heart.”
A crisis recovery team was made available for those needing support at the school.
Advisories were put in place for the coast over the weekend, due to strong surf and king tides.
