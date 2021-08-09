PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County will require masks in all indoor public spaces starting Friday - regardless of vaccination status - as COVID-19 cases surge locally and statewide.

Multnomah County public health officials made the announcement at a news conference Monday. The mandate applies to everyone 5 years old and older, or 2 years and older if they can tolerate it.

"[COVID cases are] straining the health care systems that serve the metro area and many outlying communities," County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. "The mandate signals a new resolve by County leaders to act now to keep hospitals, businesses and schools open."

The rule excludes people actively eating and drinking in bars and restaurants, but private businesses can require additional COVID protocols.

“The more contagious Delta variant has changed the game. Our hospitals are full,” Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said. “And we now know that while the vaccine protects us really well from serious illness, it may not always stop us from spreading the virus. An across-the-board mandate buys us time to protect more people with vaccine.’’

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

County officials said enforcement will be driven by complaints and updated information will be posted on the county's COVID-19 web page. Violators could face a warning or a fine of up to a $1,000.

The mandate likely will be in effect until January, health officials said, due to the "sharp upward trend in cases and limping rate of vaccine."

“If we reach high levels of immunity this fall, we might be able to reduce mask use before January,” Vines said. “But if other variants emerge or we see other concerning trends, it could be longer than that.”

The mask mandate announcement comes the same day Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a vaccine mandate for most state workers in Washington, as well as private health care and long-term care employees.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the same mandate last week for health care workers in Oregon.