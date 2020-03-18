'Our season is over and it's a big mess': Oregon State baseball player back home after season cut short

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The high school spring sports season remains in limbo.
Like the WIAA, the OSAA has extended the suspension of play to correspond with the governor’s statewide school closures. The speech and solo music championships have been canceled.
Everything looks the part, except no schooling means no playing.
The start of high school spring sports season remains up in the air for baseball, softball, tennis, golf, lacrosse and track and field. The college guys already know there will be no more 2020 vision.
“Five or 10 minutes away from takeoff, the lady came on the intercom and said, ‘Oregon State baseball, pack up your stuff. You guys are leaving the flight,’” said Jake Dukart, Oregon State sophomore and second baseman.
They were out before the Pac-12 Conference season even started.
“Our season is over and it’s a big mess,” said Dukart.
He is now back home in Lake Oswego.
“Once spring break hits, I don’t really know what it’s going to look like because we do half of our classes on campus and half of them online, so it will be interesting how that whole thing plays out. I don’t think anyone really knows,” Dukart said.
While the NCAA is working on granting an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes, it’s still a major league bummer for teams like the Beavers who played just 14 games under first-year manager and proud Oregon State alum Mitch Canham.
“Family is a big thing that Canham preaches every day and it sucks that we will never be back together again,” Dukart said. “We were such a good group of guys. Everyone loved being around each other. We loved practicing every day so, getting cut short after playing just a few weeks of the season was super disappointing.”
Family comes first where that grassroots love of the game first sprouted.
“Today, I went to the local park and brought a buddy and my dad out there and little brother and we just hit baseballs like it was 4th or 5th grade back in the day,” Dukart said.
Hopefully, we can all get back to organized team play by May.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.