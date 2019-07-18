BENTON COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling an out-of-control brush fire near Hanford in Washington state.
The blaze, dubbed the “Cold Creek Fire”, has burned through an estimated 8,000 acres, according to fire officials.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the fire has closed a 25-mile stretch of Highway 240.
The blaze was first reported around 4 p.m. Thursday and estimated at 1,000 acres, according to fire officials.
Fire crews are working fast to try and contain the fire, which they say is spreading quickly due to dry and breezy conditions. So far, no structures have been damaged and there are no evacuations in place. It’s not yet clear what sparked the fire.
