PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Winterhawks finally unveiled a new look the team had been hinting at for the past few days.
Out with the old, swooping in with the entirely new Western Hockey League Squad from the Rose City. No, the Winterhawks aren’t a farm team for the Chicago Blackhawks, and now, no one will ever make that mistake again.
Swooping in with everything new @pdxwinterhawks pic.twitter.com/GbbEp7xKC1— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) July 14, 2021
For the first time in more than four decades, the Portland Winterhawks have an emblem designed for them and for the Rose City.
“It makes sense, and every part of it was well thought up. It represents the city. It represents the team and how we play,” Mike Johnston, Winterhawks head coach, said.
The new right-glancing red-tailed hawk continues with the club’s traditional red, black and white color scheme while adding touches of what’s being labeled as celly gold and squall grey to the design. A collaborative concept from locally owned and grown from Marcus Harvey’s Portland Gear and Brian Gundell Graphic Design, both University of Oregon graduates.
“I was here for four years, and they didn’t change anything. So, it’s pretty disappointing that two years after I am out, they change the logo, but it looks fantastic, and I am excited for the new jersey look,” Cody Glass, Winterhawks alum and current Las Vegas Golden Knights, said.
Proud @pdxwinterhawks alum Cody Glass of the Las Vegas Golden Nights will be in line for a new sweater at the team shop 💳 #Hawkey pic.twitter.com/qxap5p3kG5— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) July 14, 2021
Glass is ready to hit the merch tent at the team shop, and those sweater mockups look sweet all three and the Rose Quarter ice will again be the place to be in Oct. 1.
“We think we have some work to do in this town. Someone told me that we have been out-hustled by some of the other teams here, I have never been out-hustled,” Michael Kramer, Winterhawks Sports Group Majority owner, said. “We are going to get out there, we are going to connect with this community, and we are going to go from there.”
Kramer heads the new Winterhawks Sports Group that is coming out of a pandemic delayed and condensed season that saw no fans and no travel to Canada in their first year as stewards of the franchise. That all changes now by leaving the past behind.
“We are an apolitical organization. We’re not trying to take aside,” he said.
In with the new @pdxwinterhawks https://t.co/KEH5qOjYSo pic.twitter.com/Tq8KtPkr4V— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) July 14, 2021
Those gifts of used Chicago Blackhawks jerseys in 1976 just never seemed to leave love ‘em, loath ‘em they’re part of Portland hockey history now.
“We know that there are people that like that logo. We know there are people who don’t like the logo,” Kramer said. “We know there will be people who like this and be upset that we moved from the old logo. We are not trying to make a political statement one way or the other. We are just trying to say, here’s who we are.”
Representing who we are with the peak and slope of Mt. Hood hidden in the Hawks’ neck and legacy feathers in its snow white head for a nod to the past mark.
“It gives us a unique identity which I thought was really important because we do get mixed up with the Chicago Blackhawks often,” Johnson said. “Especially when people see us on the road and see the logo, and I think that now we want to represent Portland, we want to represent the Winterhawks. That’s who we are.”
