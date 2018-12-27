(KPTV) - Multiple counties in Washington were reporting a 911 outage Thursday night.
The Pacific County Sheriff's Office said around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, 911 centers from around the state started reporting that they were not receiving 911 calls.
Officials said both calls from cell phones and landlines do not go through and they end up with a busy signal.
Pacific County officials said that all 911 lines and business lines services are slowly being restored. Officials also said intermittent issues may continue to occur as work continues on the 911 network.
If callers in Pacific County can't reach 911, they are encouraged to text 911 with their emergency, or call 360-875-9397.
The issue seemed to be statewide.
Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) said at around 7:45 a.m. Friday, it appeared that 911 services had been restored in Clark County, but they are still getting reports of some 911 call failures.
Clark County residents should call 360-693-3111. Calling 311 can also be used as an alternative.
Residents in Clark County can also text to 911.
Urgent!!!— Clark County Fire (@C_C_F_R) December 28, 2018
9-1-1 is Down in Clark County
For Emergencies in Clark County Call: 360-693-3111
Skamania County and Cowlitz County residents should continue calling backup numbers for emergencies.
Residents in Cowlitz County are asked to call 911 first and if they can’t get through, then call 360-577-3098.
State of WA is experiencing a 911 phone outage. In Cowlitz Cty, if you need 911 & can't get thru, call 360-577-3098. We will update new info when received.— Cowlitz DEM (@CowlitzDEM) December 28, 2018
Residents in Skamania County should call 509-427-9490, opt. 0.
Earlier, CenturyLink phone and internet services were reported down nationwide, but it is unclear whether the incidents are related.
Many residents in Oregon reported getting an alert on their phones around 11 p.m. even though the affected areas are located in Washington. 911 systems in Oregon are not affected by the issue.
CRESA said their "alert system mistakenly sent to multiple platforms."
CRESA also said Oregonians got the alerts because "the systems used are based off of the Portland metro media market. Unfortunately, we are unable to idle the message down to a smaller audience."
