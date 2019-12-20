WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 911 outage is affecting western Washington County Friday morning, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
Officials say 911 dispatchers at Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA) advised that phones with the prefixes 357, 359, and 992 cannot call into 911.
Anyone who has an emergency can try to use a cell phone to call 911.
Anyone who does not have access to a cell phone and has a medical emergency is asked to drive to the Forest Grove, Cornelius or Gaston Fire Stations to receive help.
Officials say they will provide updates on when service is restored.
