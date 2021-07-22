VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - An outbreak of COVID-19 cases at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has more than doubled, according to Clark County Public Health.
On Sunday, Public Health officials reported that 14 people - 10 patients and four employees - tested positive for the coronavirus. That number increased to 29 - 20 patients and nine employees - as of Wednesday. Twelve of the 29 positive cases are fully vaccinated, according to officials.
During a press conference Monday, Dr. Lawrence Neville, the Chief Medical Officer with PeaceHealth Columbia Network, said those who are vaccinated are not showing symptoms, while those who are not vaccinated are showing symptoms. He says the symptoms range from very, very mild to a few who are having more severe symptoms.
Officials said Wednesday that all of the COVID-19 cases who are currently hospitalized are being cared for in isolation units. All of the patients with COVID-19 are connected to the same floor of the hospital. Catherine Kroll, PeaceHealth System Director of Infection Prevention, says all patients at risk have been contacted - there are about 44 in total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.