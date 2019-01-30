CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The number of confirmed cases of the measles has reached 38, with another 13 cases suspected, according to Clark County Public Health.
The confirmed cases include two people who traveled to Hawaii and another person who was in Bend. An additional case was confirmed last week in Multnomah County.
Oregon Health Authority and Deschutes County Health Services had reported a possible case in Deschutes County on Tuesday, while identifying two possible exposure sites in Bend.
Those locations are:
• Mountain Air Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Bend, Oregon, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.
• Juniper Swim and Fitness, 800 N.E. Sixth St., Bend, Oregon, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.
Clark County Public Health has been updating an online list of all the exposure sites.
One person with the measles during this outbreak was hospitalized. The total cases involve one adult, 27 children 10 years old or younger and 10 cases between 11 and 18 years old.
Of the confirmed cases, 34 were not immunized for measles, while the other four have an unverified immunization status.
Clark County Public Health is urging anyone who has been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others in the waiting room. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments – unless experiencing a medical emergency – without calling in advance.
