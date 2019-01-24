Outbreak update: Confirmed cases of measles up to 25, another 12 suspected in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The number of confirmed cases of the measles in Clark County climbed to 25 on Thursday, with another 12 cases suspected, according to Clark County Public Health.
The two new confirmed cases were being monitored by health officials. Those people stayed home during the process, which prevented additional exposure to the public.
Since Jan. 1, there have been 19 measles cases among children 10 years old and younger. There are five cases between the age of 11 and 18 years old and one case involving an adult who is 29 years old or younger.
Health officials said 21 of the confirmed cases were not immunized for measles. The other four cases have an unverified immunization status.
Clark County Public Health continues to keep a list of possible public exposure sites, which has twice included the Portland International Airport, as well as schools, health care facilities, businesses and the Moda Center for a Jan. 11 Blazers game.
The full list can be found here.
A call center has been established for anyone with questions at 360-397-8021.
