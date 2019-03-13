Outdoor bars, restaurants prepare for warmer weather in Portland

PORTAND, OR (KPTV) – With warmer temperatures on the way, outdoor bars and restaurants are gearing up for a rush of customers.
Altabira City Tavern off Northeast Grand Avenue has a rooftop bar and restaurant. Assistant Manager Terresa Phitwong says staff is ready for it to be busy next week.
“I just try to staff like crazy, make sure no one's taking any vacation and have all of my team ready to go, just because when it gets busy, when our doors open on the weekends, when it's nice, we're full up in 30 minutes and people are on an hour to two hour wait most of the time,” Phitwong said.
Phitwong says the upcoming week is expected to be busy, not only because of good weather but also due to several events happening in the area.
“There's not a second to take a break you're just running around constantly everybody loves coming here because of our gorgeous view,” Phitwong said.
Some might get to see an incredible cityscape at Altabira City Tavern, while others might enjoy a cozy covered patio at Paymaster Lounge in Northwest Portland.
Staff members there are also preparing for an influx of customers.
“We prep extra for sure, we can't really call in, you know, extra staff, but we have a door person today,” Paymaster Lounge bartender Maiyan Linane said. “Portland people want to be outside any chance they get.”
Even with some temperatures expected in the 60s next week, outdoor bars and restaurants told FOX 12 it wasn’t quite warm enough to open their outdoor patios just yet.
But Oregonians who FOX 12 spoke with at these restaurants say they’re definitely ready for the warmer weather.
“Portland really comes alive during the spring and summer,” Trey Hornberger said. “We work in an officer building where we have a view of a pool up at an apartment complex and just yesterday it was 50 degrees and I saw some people jumping in the pool.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
