MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah Fire Defense Board has issued an outdoor burn ban across the county, effective Tuesday.
The ban was issued due to forecasted high temperatures, limited rainfall and ongoing dry conditions, according to fire officials.
Recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning are not allowed until further notice.
Fire officials said outdoor barbecuing is still permitted, though residents are urged to use extreme caution.
When using charcoal briquettes, residents should dispose of the ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles and keep the ashes wet for a few days before disposing of them, fire officials said.
Smokers should make sure their cigarettes are completely out and placed in proper receptacles.
For more information contact Gresham Fire and Emergency Services 503-618-2355 or your local fire department.
