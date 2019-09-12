MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah Fire Defense Board has lifted an outdoor burn ban for Multnomah County on Thursday.
Officials said the ban has been lifted due to the recent rainfall and moderate temperatures, which has improved the moisture content of the local ground cover.
Recreational campfires, fire pits and agricultural burning is now permitted on DEQ approved burn days. Yard debris and open burning is still not permitted until on or around Oct. 1.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
