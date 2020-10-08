MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A burn ban that has been in place for Multnomah County since July was lifted on Thursday.
Fire Defense Board Chief Scott Lewis lifted the ban due to cooler overnight temperatures, increase in nighttime moisture and anticipated rainfall.
While recreational campfires and fire pits are now permitted, yard debris and open burning is not permitted in the City of Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue would like to remind the public that regardless of a burn ban status, to please take care with recreational fires.
PF&R provided safety information about legal, recreational fires:
- A recreational fire located in a pit shall be no closer than 25 feet from a structure. Fires contained in fireplace-type receptacles or chimeneas shall be no closer than 15 feet from a structure or the distance listed in the manufacture’s instruction, whichever is less. When required by the Fire Marshal, outdoor burning device stacks shall be equipped with a spark-arresting, 12-gauge wire mesh screen with openings of not less than 3/8” nor more than 1/2”.
- A responsible person shall be in attendance at all times and have approved fire-extinguishing equipment close at hand.
- No garbage or similar material is to be burned in these fires.
- Observe common safety practices while enjoying the recreational fire, e.g. cease burning if the wind picks up to 15 mph or higher, be careful with the consumption of alcohol by any persons around the fire, watch small children in the vicinity, etc.
For more information about outdoor burning, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/fire/article/405003.
