PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Playgrounds, sports courts and other outdoor recreation areas are now closed in Oregon, per the governor’s executive order Monday.

Portland Parks & Recreation stated all public playgrounds are now closed, along with courts and fields – including basketball courts, skateparks, tennis courts and soccer fields.

City-operated parks and natural areas, trails, community gardens and golf courses remain open at this time. Golf course clubhouses, however, will be closed starting March 24.

Vancouver has also closed playgrounds, sport courts and picnic shelters, as well as other areas “where maintaining social distancing is difficult.”

Use of parks and trails should be limited, and a distance of six feet must be maintained between people from different households at all times, according to the city of Vancouver.

“During this time, residents are encouraged to exercise and spend time outdoors at home whenever possible,” according to a Vancouver Parks and Recreation statement.

The governor’s order in Oregon included the closure of all playgrounds, sports courts and skateparks, as well as other types of outdoor recreational facilities. Anyone with specific questions should contact the agency or organization that runs the specific facility.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that the “Waterfall Corridor” would be closed between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth starting Monday afternoon.

The closure includes all recreation sites along that stretch of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All Oregon state parks and campgrounds were set to close by 5:00 p.m. Monday, so the new Forest Service closure includes Waterfall Corridor of the Historic Columbia River Highway and the Forest Service sites at Angels Rest, Wahkeena Falls and Horsetail Falls. Oneonta Trail and Lower Oneonta Falls were already closed due to increased landscape hazards from the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.

Other trails in the Gorge remain open, however the Forest Service said it may be difficult to maintain social distancing from other hikers. If an area is too crowded, people are urged not to leave their car and have a backup plan ready, including a walk through their own neighborhoods.

