MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As Oregon continues to ramp up COVID-19 testing across the state, a site in east Multnomah County is helping to test those hit hardest by the virus.
The East County Health Center, located at 600 Northeast 8th Street, is more accessible to the underserved community. People can drive up, get tested and that's it - no insurance or screening required and it's free.
It's to make testing more accessible in east Multnomah County, and it's open to anyone.
The location was chosen for a reason.
"We want to make sure there's testing across the county, and east county out here is often under-served. So this is definitely a site where folks need access to care and we have a health center here, this is in addition for the community," said Rachael Banks, Public Health Director for Multnomah County.
County officials say the site is making testing more accessible to people of color and the low-income community.
According to the CDC, people of color are hit harder by the virus - saying they're more at risk of needing to be hospitalized.
"It's open to all BIPOC communities. It's free, and it's free to the community. Also for people who are asymptomatic who might be participating in the protest. They are welcome to come as well," said Tasha Wheatt-Delancy, Interim Director for Multnomah County Health Center.
The community testing site has been open since May. It's open Mondays and Thursdays.
County officials say if you're a patient with the East County Health Center, you can also get tested for COVID-19 by your doctor inside the building Monday through Friday.
On Monday, Senator Ron Wyden visited the outdoor site and met with county officials.
"And the reason that I wanted to come today is, I have been hearing from these wonderful advocates who are going to educate me, that so many folks in the community are eligible for medicaid and medicare, and still - Black and brown people are falling between the cracks," Sen. Wyden.
Wyden says he wants to learn what county official's need to change so that he can make healthcare for communities of color a priority when the Senate comes back to write the next coronavirus package.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.