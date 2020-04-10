PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The City of Portland is building three new outdoor emergency shelters to protect the homeless community from COVID-19. Those sites will provide hygiene stations and social distancing for people who stay there.
One location is in northwest Portland at Northwest Broadway and Northwest Hoyt Street. The city is working on two other locations in southeast Portland, too.
Right now, workers are busy making pallets to give people a place to sleep. On each pallet there will be a new tent, sleeping bag, and cot that occupants will get to keep. Each site will have around 45 tents spaced about 10 feet apart.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services says homeless people are more likely to develop serious symptoms from COVID-19 and are some of the most vulnerable in our community–so, it’s bringing in a number of amenities to keep them protected.
“We’ll be providing meals, bathrooms handwashing facilities, and phone charging stations, amenities like that,” Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services said. “And we’re giving folks a place to be that they might not have now that will give them some hygiene and social distancing.”
People can stay at the sites by reservation only. The city says reservations can be made on JOIN’s website, but they will also be doing outreach in the community to fill those reservations.
With three sites, the Joint Office of Homeless Services says one will be prioritized for people of color and another for members of the LGBTQ community. The county says the sites will be open next week, possibly as early as Monday.
Joint Office of Homeless Services says this has been a quick project, and that they’ve done in two weeks what should have taken about six months.
