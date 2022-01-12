PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12/FOX 12+ is excited to announce that the popular fishing and hunting show, "Outdoor GPS," is back. The live and local interactive show, hosted by outdoor enthusiast Owin Hays, will air on FOX 12+ every weekend morning, starting on March 5, 2022.
The one-hour show is devoted to providing outdoorsmen with valuable information including live reports, gear reviews, tech tips and much more.
"Partnering with FOX 12/FOX 12+ allows the show to return to tv in a bigger way. I am excited that I will get to reengage with our loyal viewers and look forward to sharing my love for the outdoors with even more people," said Owin Hays, Outdoor GPS host.
Another testament to the show’s popularity is the return of two major sponsors, the title sponsor Les Schwab and the presenting sponsor, Fisherman’s Marine & Outdoor.
Les Schwab’s Jason Gale, NW Oregon Area Manager said, "Les Schwab is proud to continue our partnership with FOX 12, Owin, and Outdoor GPS, promoting the enjoyment and discovery of Oregon’s great outdoors." Mark Rowlands, General Manager of Fisherman’s Marine & Outdoor added, "We are thrilled that our partnership with Outdoor GPS will continue at FOX 12+. We know how important the show is to our community and customers, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as the presenting sponsor."
Born and raised in the Northwest, Hays has shaped, and hosted the informative and entertaining show for the past 13 years. He encourages viewers to get involved through phone calls, picture submissions and local reports.
"Having the opportunity to add live, local programming to FOX12+ fits with our mission," Corey Hanson, Vice-President & General Manager of FOX 12/FOX 12+ expressed. "Hays is a well-respected expert of the outdoors, and we are excited to welcome him to the team."
Outdoor GPS will air Saturday and Sunday mornings, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 12+ (OTA Channel 49.1, Cable Channel 13). It will also be available online at www.kptv.com and the FOX 12 Oregon App.