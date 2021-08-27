Masks are now required in most outdoor settings in Oregon effective Friday.
The outdoor mask mandate, announced by Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday, applies to large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All four major hospital systems pleaded with the public Wednesday to get their COVID-19 vaccine because most of their pa…
The new requirements don't extend to outdoor gathering at private residences, but state health officials "strongly recommend" masking at gatherings when people from different households can't distance. The rules don't apply to "fleeting encounters," like two people walking by each other on a trail or in a park.
The rule also does not apply to children under 5; people who are actively eating drinking and sleeping; people experiencing homelessness; people who are playing competitive sports, and people performing outdoors.
Brown said the latest requirements are in response to record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oregon, which are putting a big strain on the state's health care systems. Hospitals, especially in more rural parts of Oregon, are pleading with people to get vaccinated as they remain at near capacity due to COVID patients and staffing shortages.
As of Friday, there were 1,085 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state. Of those, 299 were in intensive care units.
I just wear my Corona (beer) hat. It works just as good as a mask.
I wonder how many morons I'll see this weekend, driving alone in their own cars with masks on, and how many morons I'll see wearing masks on the golf course.
Ha ha ha right?
I'm not going to wear a mask or get vaccinated during a pandemic, it's my choice, and it doesn't affect anyone else! Just like I choose to not wear a jacket when it's cold. And wear flip flops in the pouring rain. And not wear a shirt when I grocery shop. And not tip my waiter. And drive through the intersection because the light only recently turned red. And park in the disabled spot. And talk during movies. And text while driving. And shoot my rifle at 2 a.m. And tailgate the car in front of me because they aren't speeding. And don't pick up my dog's droppings. And go through express checkout with 47 items. And don't wipe down the excercise bike after I use it. And don't turn on the fan in the bathroom. And enter I-5 at 52 mph. And curse at a sporting event with kids around. And leave my shopping cart in a parking space. I have my freedoms and it's no ones business but my own!🖖
rip
Funny how you can't tell the difference between freedoms and laws. You really are dumb.
Scr** you Kate. You have absolutely NO AUTHORITY to do this. Not doin it!
