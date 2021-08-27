Masks are now required in most outdoor settings in Oregon effective Friday.

The outdoor mask mandate, announced by Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday, applies to large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible.

Portland-area hospitals plead with public to get vaccinated amid surge in COVID cases PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All four major hospital systems pleaded with the public Wednesday to get their COVID-19 vaccine because most of their pa…

The new requirements don't extend to outdoor gathering at private residences, but state health officials "strongly recommend" masking at gatherings when people from different households can't distance. The rules don't apply to "fleeting encounters," like two people walking by each other on a trail or in a park.

The rule also does not apply to children under 5; people who are actively eating drinking and sleeping; people experiencing homelessness; people who are playing competitive sports, and people performing outdoors.

Brown said the latest requirements are in response to record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oregon, which are putting a big strain on the state's health care systems. Hospitals, especially in more rural parts of Oregon, are pleading with people to get vaccinated as they remain at near capacity due to COVID patients and staffing shortages.

As of Friday, there were 1,085 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state. Of those, 299 were in intensive care units.