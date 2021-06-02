Outdoor recreation options reopening this summer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This time last year a lot of outdoor activities were closed, but this year it's a different story.
One of those activities that's coming back is outdoor pools.
Portland Parks and Recreation pools will reopen June 22nd.
It's a refreshing start to the summer, after a year of being cooped up at home.
"I'm really excited, I think it's going to be really good get those spirits up in Portland a little bit," Sellwood Park visitor, Kalindi Olson said.
"I think it's a fantastic thing. You know everybody is dying to get out," Sellwood Park visitor, Helen Moore said. "And they can't all go to a river or a lake and kids love pools."
Many visiting the park Wednesday were thrilled to hear the pools are reopening this summer.
Other recreational options like skateparks, playgrounds, basketball courts and athletic fields have reopened too.
Last year coastal beaches, state parks and hiking trails were closed but many are now open as well.
One parent FOX 12 spoke with says it's great pools are reopening, but he has some health and safety concerns.
"I am a little bit worried that people are going to abuse the honors system a little bit," he said. "We're all trying to be healthy for each other. And my feeling is that we need to make that space for each other to play we need to give our kids that opportunity, but we also need to watch out for each other's best interest and health."
The Waterfront Blues Festival is back this summer in a new location in south Portland.
The Portland Farmers Market and Portland Saturday Market are back too as well as several museums and metro-area parks.
All Portland Parks and Recreation pools open June 22.
Splash pads open June 11.
For more information on outdoor recreation in Portland visit: https://www.portland.gov/parks/summer.
