MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Nine counties across Oregon—including Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas County—will take a two-week pause due to COVID-19 starting on Wednesday.
The pause is an effort to try and lower the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus, which have recently spiked across the state, according to health officials.
RELATED: Gov. Brown adds more counties – Baker, Clackamas, Union, Washington – to 2-week COVID-19 pause list
Gov. Kate Brown says the pause, which will roll back certain COVID-19 restrictions, is necessary in nine counties where COVID-19 numbers have been surging. It is being instituted in counties with a case rate above 200 per 100,000 people over a two-week period, or more than 60 cases over a two-week period for counties with less than 30,000 people.
Visits to long-term care facilities in these counties will be on hold and employees are urged to work from home as much as possible. Restaurant capacity and other indoor activities are reduced to 50 people, including staff. Social gatherings are limited to same house hold or kept to no more than six people.
Michelle Edwards with Barbur Boulevard Rental says the company has been impacted by COVID-19.
“Summer was really slow, it is normally our busiest time," Edwards said. “The initial shutdown happened, let’s see, right before we were set to start setting up all the Irish festivals, the tents, tables, chairs and stuff, and we took a big hit there.”
But as people make holiday plans for the winter, the industry is seeing something they haven't seen before: an increase in tent and outdoor heater rentals.
"Interestingly enough it is starting to pick up again now, which normally it kind of fades away a little bit and we are busy during the holidays," Edwards said.
Typically, this time of year it is all about tables and linens for holiday parties. But more and more people are now looking to create some more outdoor space.
"Lots of people are wanting heaters for sure and then also outdoor tents, tents to put on decks for holiday gathers so people can distance easier and they can have a safer holiday,” Edwards said.
The business is a welcome boost as Barbur Boulevard Rental, along with many others, works to navigate the challenges of COVID-19.
The pause will occur in counties including: Baker, Clackamas, Union, Washington, Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah and Umatilla County.
Brown and health officials will look at case numbers after the two-week pause to determine if the pause will need to be extended.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.