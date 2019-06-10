Outdoor workers brace for hot weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With temperatures expected to soar this week, outdoor workers are preparing for hot and grueling shifts.
Summer is the busy season for the Oregon Department of Transportation, and the agency wants to remind employees to stay safe while working in heat that could get as high as a record-breaking 98 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“This is very dangerous work and it gets even more dangerous when you get the hot weather like this,” said ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton on Monday. “They need to make sure they know the signs of heat-related illnesses. They need to stay hydrated, they need to make sure they wear good, loose clothing that keeps them cool.”
“We’re reminding them to sit down and cool off if (they) get too stressed out there in hot weather,” Hamilton added.
And there’s plenty of others who will have to brave the heat.
“I’m definitely going to be working tomorrow. I have commitments,” said custom welder Ronald Curtis.
Curtis told FOX 12 that he’s worked outside most of his life in Portland and he’s the first to say he’d take the sunshine over rain any day. But he does have a limit.
“If it’s over 105 degrees, I just don’t work,” Curtis said. “I just say no.”
That’s the beauty of working your own business.
Still, wearing all the welding gear and blasting heat will warm you up quick in milder weather, too.
“You just get used to it,” Curtis said. You’ve got to do it every day – you just do it.”
“I just throw a chunk of lemon in a gallon of water and just take it with me and keep chugging,” Curtis added.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.