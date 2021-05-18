Outreach advocates: community must step up to end Portland gun violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As shootings continue across the Portland-metro area, advocates say the community needs to step up to end this, we cannot wait any longer.
On Tuesday afternoon, as he looked at the pictures of shooting victim Jalon Yoakum at a memorial off Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Lionel Irving poured out that raw emotion.
"My heart is hurting because I knew him," Irving said. "Yeah, he wasn't a bad guy, he was a good kid he was very very very smart."
Irving shared how the frequency of shootings is getting harder and harder to bear.
"This is starting to affect guys on the ground level, the outreach guys because how many funerals can you go to," Irving said.
Irving is one of those guys.
FOX 12 previously reported on the work Irving is doing on the streets of the Portland-metro area.
He's the founder of nonprofit Love is Stronger and dedicated to working with families in promoting love and peace.
Irving also shows up at shooting scenes to work with families in the wake of these tragedies.
"When are we going to be angry as a community and say you know what we're not going to wait for the powers at be to do anything," Irving said. "We have so many resources as a collective group when are we going to come together and start plucking kids out? Hey this guy can be saved, let's get some - you can hire him or you can put him through school? Come on man you got a mental health thing he can go through? We can just do it for free. We got guys right now that will relocate, active gang members but they don't have the resources."
FOX 12 asked Irving if he feels Portland has a gang problem.
"I hate to say that ma'am because it's a loaded word right," Irving said. "We're in a system where systemic racism's a real thing, when a guy gets into the courtroom they say he's a gang member and this and that it's all these other stereotypes that's going to go along to his sentencing. So that's the biggest problem with that - is to say it's a gang problem or not a gang problem. We've got to call it an inner-community problem."
FOX 12 also asked Irving what he feels is causing these shootings.
"Right now, what we've got going on in the world today it's so much different levels of stress right," Irving said. "The pandemic is one of the main causes because the human race is a touchy feely race. When's the last time you gave somebody a hug or shook somebody's hands so we lacking physical touch, we struggling from economics, everybody's socially justice woke there's a lot going on man."
Portland Police Lt. Greg Pashley told FOX 12 on Tuesday:
"There is a gang problem in the city. City leaders have spoken openly about this over the years. Our bureau has been reduced in size by about 15% in the past 10 months. The team which worked this problem from a variety of angles (investigative, preventative, uniform patrol, outreach, community engagement) two shifts per day, every day of the week was eliminated last July. That severed years-long, multi generation relationships as bureau employees were assigned other work. What the bureau is doing now is trying to investigate crime after it happens, doing the best we can with the resources we have available. As a result of all of this, we are not able to serve the community as they expect, and as we wish we could."
(1) comment
Stop electing socialist democrats. That is the solution. You have created your own problems with the laws you chose to enforce. Also some better morals in your politicians would help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.