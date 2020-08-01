SALEM, OR (KPTV)- Did you get a check for $94.42 in the mail and wondering it's real? Good news! It is.
Over 1 million Oregonians who used a debit card to purchase gas at Oregon ARCO and am/pm stations between January 1, 2011 and August 30, 2013 will receive the checks.
The money comes from a class action lawsuit settlement against BP, according to Oregon Consumer Justice and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum of the Oregon Department of Justice. They want to let the public know that the checks are real and not a scam.
According to the Oregon Consumer Justice, 27 percent from the first round of settlement checks were not cashed before their expiration date. The organization wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
To help assure Oregonians the checks are real, they have launched websites in English and Spanish at www.ThisCheckIsReal.org and in Spanish at www.EsteChequeEsReal.org.
“We always encourage Oregonians to be on the lookout for scams and to know the signs that something could be a scam. But, in this case, the checks are real, and we want Oregonians to know they are safe to cash this check at the bank,” said Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum said in a statement. “If you used a debit card at an Oregon ARCO and am/pm gas station during this time period, you qualify for this class action settlement. This is your money, and we hope that all Oregonians will help us spread the word.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
