VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Several local healthcare systems are now requiring caregivers to be vaccinated, including the PeaceHealth hospital system.

It’s set a deadline for their employees to be fully vaccinated of August 31, unless they have a qualifying medical exemption. Right now, it said 80% of their caregivers are vaccinated, but they need to do more.

PeaceHealth said unvaccinated caregivers will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing, additional masking and possibly be reassigned to non-patient care.

In response to this announcement, more than 100 PeaceHealth employees, family members and other local healthcare workers gathered in Vancouver Saturday to protest the requirement, saying they should have a choice in the matter. Many of those in attendance said they want to give informed consent, as patients do.

"I am healthy, I am not the problem,” Tammy Harris, a CT technologist at PeaceHealth St. John, said. “I'm a healthy individual and they need to prove I pose a danger to my patients. I believe I can survive it and if I can't, I am willing to take the risk. I'm willing to take the end result, which could be death."

For Theresa Swift, an ICU nurse at PeaceHealth St. John, her concern is the effects the vaccine might have on her baby.

"I have a three-and-a-half-month-old baby that I'm breastfeeding, and I don't feel there are adequate studies to show me that it's important for me to get it,” Swift said. “When we don't know the dosages of what she's getting through my breastmilk," Swift said.

The CDC said the vaccine is not thought to be a risk to lactating people based on how vaccines work. The CDC said recent reports have shown vaccinated people who breastfeed have antibodies in their breast milk, which could help protect their baby.

At a press conference Tuesday, PeaceHealth Chief Physician Executive Dr. Doug Koekoek said it's their moral obligation to require the COVID-19 vaccine as the Delta variant spreads rapidly in the community.

"The rationale for this action is clear: Our mission calls us to promote personal and community health and our vision is to make sure every person receives safe and compassionate care," Koekoek said. "What we're seeing in our hospitals - 95% is unvaccinated individuals."

With the deadline of August 31 right around the corner, Koekoek said they will work on a case-by-case basis with those who are willing to get the vaccine but won't be fully vaccinated by that date. Those in attendance at the rally Saturday said if the requirement stays in place, they'll consider leaving PeaceHealth.

PeaceHealth also sent FOX 12 this statement addressing the requirement and those opposing it:

"The rapid spread of new COVID variants and resulting rise in hospitalizations in our communities is a clear reminder that we are facing a public health emergency and we must do more to keep each other safe.

After careful discernment, PeaceHealth, along with area health providers Legacy Health and The Vancouver Clinic, joined many health systems across the country and professional organizations including the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, and the American Nurses Association in supporting the required vaccination of health care workers.

With hundreds of millions of doses delivered in the U.S. and many months of real-world evidence to draw from, the vaccines have proved safe and effective. We believe it is imperative for our employees who are medically able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

We support the right of individuals to express opinions in an unofficial capacity outside of work. Our priority remains the safety of our caregivers and those we serve. This new policy is a reflection of our mission to promote personal and community health and our vision to make sure that every person receives safe, compassionate care at PeaceHealth."