WASHINGTON (KPTV) - While state parks in Oregon are to remain closed some in Washington will be reopening for use on Tuesday.
Washington State Parks released a list of more than 100 parks that reopen, but popular ones in the Gorge will not be among them. Beacon Rock and Cape Disappointment on the coast are being kept shut down for now.
In a statement release to KPTV, Washington State Parks Communications Director Anna Gil said “Many factors have contributed to the decision to delay the opening of certain areas and parks across the state. We must make sure we’re able to manage concerns about crowding and local impacts before we reopen these areas.”
Parks that are reopening are only for day-use and camping will not be allowed.
No word on when officials may open the parks along the beach and in The Gorge.
To view the full list visit Washington State Parks.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
