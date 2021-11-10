PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Faubion Grade School is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday for students 5 years old and up.
This comes as reports from the Oregon Health Authority show cases among Oregon kids have been at their highest in recent months.
As of Tuesday morning, over 5,000 kids ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated. Now Faubion Grade School is continuing that effort with a vaccine clinic starting at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The clinic is also open to family members who want to get vaccinated whether it be their first shot or their booster.
Students who are getting the shot must have a parent guardian present, but no documentation or appointment is needed.
FOX 12 spoke with a doctor with Doernbecher Pediatrics on if a child should still get vaccinated even if they have had the virus before.
Chavis says the virus itself isn't the only threat to children who are unvaccinated. He says those who contract it are also at naturally higher risk of post-infection complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) of which they've treated 20 patients for recently. The majority of those patients had no symptoms of COVID-19 prior to their MIS-C diagnosis.