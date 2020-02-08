PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) – More than twenty people were evacuated on Saturday from flooded areas of eastern Oregon.
The flooding is affecting areas of Wallowa, Umatilla and Union counties. It was caused by recent heavy snowfall followed by warmer temperatures, according to officials.
The National Guard on Friday began helicopter rescue operations. In total, 26 people were airlifted to safety Friday evening.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday reported more successful evacuation efforts using two helicopters. 16 people were evacuated from the Bingham Road area and five were pulled from the Mill Creek area, according to the Umatilla Flood Joint Information Center.
JUST IN: The Umatilla Co. Sheriff’s Office says 16 people were airlifted today from the Bingham Road area, five were evacuated from Mill Creek in NE Oregon. More evacuations are planned for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/o1w2J9uQSs— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 9, 2020
Officials are planning to perform more evacuations on Sunday but said the Umatilla River is starting to recede.
“After waters recede, people will start working on after-flood recovery efforts,” according to officials.
FOX 12 spoke with people from affected areas in eastern Oregon.
“It was just up to the floor boards of his Dodge truck when we left," Troy Younce said. "He was hitting debris in the water when we left, underneath he was running over and I just told him to keep going.”
"I have a car that is down there, it has moved, it is trashed right now, and I am just worried about my animals right now, and they won’t let us in right now," Connie Wilson said.
Gov. Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency for affected counties, citing the flooding, along with landslides and erosion.
Dramatic images in the area showed washed out homes, buildings and farms, along with stranded vehicles and livestock.
