MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The body of an overdue snowboarder was found at Mt. Hood Meadows on Monday, according to the Hood River Sheriff's Office.
At around 1:45 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call from the family of Tim Bauters, 47, of Sunnyvale, California, advising that he had been in Oregon for a work trip and failed to return home as planned.
The sheriff's office said last known communication had placed him at Mt. Hood Meadows on Friday. Bauters was believed to be snowboarding alone and had gone to Meadows multiple times while on his work trip.
Meadows security was able to confirm that his rental vehicle was still at the resort.
A record of Bauters' lift scans narrowed down a last known time and location, according to the sheriff's office.
At around 6:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was notified that Bauters body was located in the Heather Canyon area.
The medical examiner’s office and deputies responded to the scene.
No further details were released.
This is the second death reported in the Heather Canyon area. A snowboarder from Portland died in a fall in the area on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What a shame...Poor fella.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.