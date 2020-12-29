PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An overflowing manhole caused thousands of gallons of diluted sewage to be released onto the campus of West Hills Christian School.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) said crews responded to the overflow at the school, located at 7945 Southwest Capitol Hill Road, on Monday.
According to BES, the overflow had been occurring for a number of days, possibly beginning Dec. 23. About 37,000 gallons of sewage is believed to have been released during that time.
BES said crews cleared debris and roots from a nearby sewer line and believe that blockage was the cause of the release.
The overflow originated from a manhole near the property's north perimeter and flowed across the school track and the parking lot, where it drained into a stormwater inlet.
BES said there is a possibility that the sewage reached a nearby creek, which flows into Tryon Creek. The public is being asked to avoid contact with creek water for 48 hours due to the possibility of increased bacteria.
The school partially closed off the campus field and the public is being asked to avoid it. Warning signs were also posted in the parking lot.
