PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a four-alarm fire at an abandoned commercial building in southeast Portland early Friday morning.
Just before 12:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a report of a building on fire at Southeast Alder and Southeast 9th Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy fire showing from the east side of the building. PF&R called four alarms to bring in additional help to keep the flames from spreading to surrounding buildings.
#BREAKING @PDXFire are working to contain a large commercial building fire. It’s been empty for at least 3 years. No one hurt and no evacuations. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/vqqgY4N4F0— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) September 24, 2021
The fire is burning in the attic, basement and interior of the building, and firefighters can't reach all of the flames. PF&R told FOX 12 it could take days for the fire to be completely out.
FOX 12 learned the building where the fire started has been abandoned or not in use for the past three years. PF&R says there have been other fires reported in the building within the last few years, most recent being in July.
Crews were able to save two adjoining buildings. The building where the fire was located has mostly collapsed, according to PF&R.
Here are before and after pictures of the commercial building at SE 9th & Alder now destroyed by a 4-alarm fire. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/yT6yEWqEmz— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) September 24, 2021
No injuries have been reported, and no one has been evacuated due to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
"This is one of the most hazardous buildings firefighters can face. It is so perilous that we indicate these buildings with a U marker indicating that it is an unsafe building. From the first company to arrive, and as the incident expanded, every crew on scene as well as the incident command staff made outstanding tactical and operational decisions," said Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone.
"Crews made a valiant effort to search the basement of the fire building for potential victims in zero visibility using an anchor point and search rope. Fire conditions quickly changed as they were conducting search operations and they had to withdraw from the building.
"Other hazards that fire fighters faced were, building collapses, the sidewalk collapsing over the basement, as well and energized power lines coming down. Every person on scene did incredible job and I am so grateful that no one was hurt and thankful for the effort everyone displayed on this scene."
