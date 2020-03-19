WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV)- Northbound I-5 to Elligsen Road is closed due to an overturned semi-truck, according to the Wilsonville Police Department.
Heavy tow trucks are on scene, according to Clackamas County Sheriff's Department. One lane of traffic is open.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
