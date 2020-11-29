CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An overturned semi-truck hauling diesel fuel closed Highway 26 near ZigZag on Sunday, according to Hoodland Fire District.
The semi-truck tipped over and began leaking diesel fuel in the 69000 block of Highway 26 at about 5:22 a.m. All lanes on Hwy 26 were closed, and a Hazmat team from Gresham Fire Department have responded to assist with the cleanup.
As of 3:00 p.m., Hwy 26 remains closed, and traffic is being detoured around the scene as private crews continue to clean up. The detour takes drivers to a single lane country road and eventually back on Hwy 26 and has caused about a 45-minute traffic backup.
Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and to detour sooner to avoid congestion.
HFD said the driver was able to exit the truck on his own. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
