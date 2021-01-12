Salem Pkwy Tanker Crash

(Courtesy: Salem Police Department)

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem roadway will be blocked for a couple of hours Tuesday morning after a tanker truck overturned.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says a tanker hauling liquid fertilizer overturned and closed the southbound lanes of the Salem Parkway at Liberty Street Northeast.

The southbound lanes will be closed while crews pump the liquid fertilizer from the tanker, according to ODOT.

Police said the closure will remain in place for about two hours.

A detour is in place, but drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.