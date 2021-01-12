SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem roadway will be blocked for a couple of hours Tuesday morning after a tanker truck overturned.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says a tanker hauling liquid fertilizer overturned and closed the southbound lanes of the Salem Parkway at Liberty Street Northeast.
The southbound lanes will be closed while crews pump the liquid fertilizer from the tanker, according to ODOT.
Police said the closure will remain in place for about two hours.
A detour is in place, but drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
#trafficalert #salemoregon 01/12 0730Commercial ST is blocked at the Salem Parkway due to a tanker truck rollover. The street is closed and will remain closed for the morning commute ~approx 2 hours. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/BVtYvwcmti— Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) January 12, 2021
