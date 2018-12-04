Relief efforts are ongoing in California after the Camp Fire nearly leveled the town of Paradise and killed at least 85 people.
While it is the season of giving, disaster relief organizations are warning people about the difficulties of unsolicited donations.
It's been nearly a month since the Camp Fire started, but Red Cross officials told FOX 12 on Tuesday that they're still overwhelmed by misguided donations like used clothing and canned goods.
Although these might seem helpful to the cause, there is an abundance of donations and they take time and resources away from getting families the help they really need.
FOX 12 spoke with a local volunteer, Kenton Johnson, who helps as a chaplain with the third largest relief organization in the country, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
He got involved in the organization through Pathway Church in Gresham and he's also a chaplain for Clackamas County agencies.
When Johnson was sent down to Paradise, he said he provided spiritual and emotional first aid to victims.
Johnson also said he saw the staggering amount of donations being dropped off and the volunteers being pulled off other duties to help deal with it.
“It’s not as fun, in some ways, as sending items that you think are gonna help,” Johnson said. “But oftentimes those items get in the way because they slow down the volunteers that have to categorize it, find a way to store it - some place to store it, and then find a way to distribute it. And that's really not what they're there to do usually.”
Officials ask if you'd like to donate as the holidays are approaching, to make a monetary gift.
“It almost sounds heartless because people with great intentions want to really help out. And so they think I got this stuff in my garage, or I got things that can help people,” Johnson told FOX 12. “But honestly sending money to reputable organizations is the most fluid and flexible way to really take care of real needs down there.”
For a trusted list of organizations you can donate to, head to this website.
