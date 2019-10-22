Owen Klinger remembered at University of Portland as ‘a beautiful, beautiful soul’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The University of Portland hosted a mass in memory of Owen Klinger on Tuesday, one day after the missing student’s body was believed to have been recovered from the Willamette River.
Portland police said a body was recovered off Northwest St. Helens Road near the St. Johns Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
On Monday, Klinger’s family released a statement saying they believed the body was Klinger.
The medical examiner has not released an official identification at this time.
Family, friends and volunteers had been searching for Klinger for weeks. He was last seen on the college campus at Christie Hall the evening of Oct. 6. TriMet video then showed him walking in the north Portland area that night.
Investigators said he withdrew $150 from an ATM that night and his phone was turned off around that time.
“So many people stepped outside of their own families, issues and their own work lives to help us search for Owen over these past two weeks,” said Klinger’s mother, Mary Klinger. “The university community put a lot of their exams and study times and their lives on hold, so we could search for Owen. We are so grateful for everyone, everyone who took a flier, who opened a door when someone knocked.”
On Tuesday, students and staff gathered at the University of Portland chapel to remember the 18-year-old freshman.
“It’s really devastating. He’s part of the community, so that does hit hard,” one student told FOX 12.
The university released a statement saying, “There can be no greater sadness in the life of a university than the loss of one of its members. That sadness is felt now in our University of Portland community. Each member of the UP family contributes in their own way to the fabric of our community. When a member of that family is no longer with us, we are not whole as a community. Owen's loss is keenly felt. Kind, generous, and loyal, he was a person who lived for others. He gave deeply of himself. He loved earnestly. Although his time on The Bluff was short, his impact on our University is deep and enduring.”
“Owen is such a beautiful, beautiful soul and we were all blessed by the chance we had to know him,” his mother said.
What if it turns out to not be him?
