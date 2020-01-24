PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are still searching for an armed suspect they say is responsible for a string of crimes spanning a mile in southeast Portland.
On Thursday, officers responded to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street after Talon Heuker told investigators that a stranger had jumped into his pickup and stole it.
Heuker said the suspect took his father’s white pickup from his driveway sometime overnight Wednesday. He said the suspect shot at him as he drove away, damaging the vehicle and leaving tire marks in the grass.
“Right here is where one of the bullets hit and then it ricocheted up and hit right here on the windshield,” Heuker said.
Heuker said a friend later told him they had spotted his missing pickup at a Fred Meyer in southeast Portland. Heuker said he went to check it out and confronted the person in the truck, but they took off. Heuker said he followed the person in another vehicle.
“As we pulled out of the parking lot, the guy leaned out the passenger window of the truck and shot back at me like seven times,” Heuker said.
Police say the suspect later crashed into a house near the 13600 block of Southeast Francis Street and fled the scene on foot. Officers closed nearby roads and asked residents to stay inside as they searched for the suspect.
Officers searched the neighborhood for hours but were unsuccessful. Law enforcement did not report any injuries.
