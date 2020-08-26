BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The owner of a popular Portland metro area Hawaiian food restaurant is asking for help after he says someone stole his catering van.
Jensen Yipp, the owner of 808 Grinds, says the theft is a difficult hit as the restaurant tries to stay in business during a pandemic.
Yipp says last Thursday morning, they discovered their catering van was missing from their restaurant at the Cedar Hills shopping center in Beaverton. He says the van stays in the same place every night and is used for catering events and to pick up products from stores.
Yipp says he has insurance and will be okay, but the theft hits especially hard during a pandemic, when restaurants have to operate under extra health restrictions.
“Adding to the, what we have, what we have going on, we are adapting so much and changing so much with what's going on with COVID, and to have someone steal our catering van is something that is not good news, for sure,” Yipp said.
The catering van is a white 2007 Ford Econoline E-350 with no windows. The 808 Grinds logo is on the sides of the van but could have been stripped off.
Yipp says he’s getting a lot of support from the community. He says he doesn’t have an official reward for finding it, but he says he is considering some free food and would maybe throw in a t-shirt as well.
