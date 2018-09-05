WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a learning center in Bethany has been charged with several counts of sex abuse, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said a concerned citizen contacted deputies on Aug. 13 after learning that Ryan Hsu, 31, had engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
The information was confirmed through an investigation, and detectives also learned that Ryan Hsu's brother, 29-year-old Alan Hsu, had provided alcohol to the girl.
According to the sheriff's office, the Hsu's own and operate the Best in Class Education Center in the Bethany area.
Detectives arrested Ryan Hsu on Aug. 16 for second-degree sexual abuse. He posted $1,000 bail and was released from jail.
Alan Hsu was arrested on Aug. 18 for furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was released on his own recognizance.
The sheriff's office said Ryan Hsu was then arrested on Aug. 30 after he attended a community event where minors were present, which violated terms of his release agreement.
Ryan Hsu posted $2,500 bail and was released from jail again.
A Washington County grand jury indicted Ryan Hsu on Sept. 4 on seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 503-846-2500.
