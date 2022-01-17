Owner of multiple pharmacies dealing with fire in HIllsboro, break-in at SE Portland location

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It's been a tough few weeks for the owner of several local pharmacies.
Jasmine Nguyen had to relocate one of her pharmacies due to a fire and is now dealing with a break-in at another pharmacy in southeast Portland.
Surveillance footage provided to FOX 12 shows someone standing outside, looking in and pulling the door at Pharmacy.com off Southeast Powell and 79th.
It also shows someone breaking through the window and climbing onto the shelving.
Nguyen says staff are doing an inventory to figure out if anything was stolen from the pharmacy.
But it certainly left damage as pictures show the large hole left through the smashed window early Sunday.
For Nguyen, It's been tough having to deal with this on top of moving Hillsboro Pharmacy.
She had to move Hillsboro Pharmacy after a fire in downtown just a couple of weeks ago.
"I just have to do what I have to do - I try my best," Nguyen said. "Yeah, I try to get everything done and some customers also get mad and angry that makes me stressed out but whatever happens I just try to do my best."
Nguyen says Hillsboro Pharmacy suffered mostly smoke and water damage.
She expects to be in a temporary location for eight to 10 months.