GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A local business owner is frustrated by shoplifting.
George Merkl owns Plato’s Closet in Vancouver and Gresham. He says at both locations he had to chase down thieves this past week to take back stolen merchandise.
And it’s a problem Merkl been dealing with for years.
At the Gresham location alone, police say they’ve received eight reports of theft in the past nine months, even though the owner relocated there last year in an effort to get away from crime.
There are plenty of security cameras, sensor towers at the entrance, and signs warning they will prosecute thieves. And still, Merkl says his Plato’s Closet locations are getting hit by shoplifters, including one in Vancouver on Tuesday.
“I said, ‘Ma’am, I can see there are items that you have that have sensors on them, please, if you would return to the store, I’d like to call 911 so we can sort this out.’ At that point, she turned toward me. She took a swing, made contact with my hand, grabbed my ring finger and bent it back. It was very painful,” Merkl said.
Then Saturday evening in Gresham, he says another woman tried to take off with clothes too.
Both times, Merkl says he was able to get all of the stolen items back.
FOX 12 has done stories with Merkl about theft before. Back in 2018, he was assaulted by a shoplifter at Plato’s Closet in Clackamas.
And in 2017, he said that store lost $26,000 because of theft.
Both are reasons he moved the Clackamas store to Gresham instead, only to have problems once again.
“We are a small family business,” Merkl said. “We’re not a large conglomerate. We put a lot of hours into running our stores and we feel very strongly that the individuals committing these crimes need to be brought to justice. They have to be held accountable for what they’re doing.”
He added, “We’re going to persevere, we’re going to hang in there, and we’ll do whatever we can to help the community.”
Merkl reported both of these recent cases to police in Vancouver and Gresham and he does have surveillance video of the shoplifters.
FOX 12 is working with police to confirm they are in fact suspects before showing any of that video.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.