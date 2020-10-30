PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After 15 years as a Portland favorite, Pok Pok will be closing its doors for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thai restaurant owner, Andy Ricker, posted the news to Instagram on Friday. This news comes more than four months after Ricker announced that most Pok Pok restaurants would not reopen.
On Friday, Ricker wrote that the past five years had been tough and that the "onset of the global pandemic made it very clear that the business was not going to be able to survive the economic realities" that everyone is facing.
"So that's it: Pok Pok in Portland is no more, dunzo, kaput, put moht laew; it is an ex-parrot," Ricker wrote in the Instagram post.
Ricker goes on to say that the property of the original location of Pok Pok on Division Street is for sale. He says "it would be a good investment for some young chef full of piss and vinegar to actually own their restaurant as I have."
Ricker ended the post by saying, "To the people of Portland, thank you for the years of support and custom. I will miss you and the city. To my fellow restaurant industry professionals, su su khrap (keep fighting)! See you on the other side."
a former girlfriend took me there once because "we just had to go..everyone's talking about it." Oh yeah? What are they saying? That's it's overrated and overhyped? Sorry for the owner, workers and people who liked it, but I wasn't impressed.
After 15 years as a Portland favorite, Pok Pok will be closing its doors for good not due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather due to the tyrant queens business destroying policies.
I'll miss Pok Pok but at least I learned how to make Ike's Vietnamese Chicken Wings.
