PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The owner of longtime Portland barbecue restaurant Reo's Ribs has died.

Family posted on social media that Reo Varnado died Friday night. Varnado is also the uncle of rapper Snoop Dogg.

Varnado was the owner of Reo's Ribs on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The restaurant was destroyed by fire in 2017 and 2020.

Snoop Dogg has shared several photos and videos of his uncle. He wrote: "You will be missed. Thank you for loving me and the whole world. You were a blessing."