Owner of Stoller Family Estate purchases McMinnville air museum property; museum to remain open

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Bill Stoller, the owner of Stoller Family Estate and Chehalem Winery, has purchased the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum and Wings & Waves Waterpark.
The deal was announced Friday.
Stoller agreed to acquire the land surrounding the museum and the museum building, which is home to the iconic Spruce Goose, as well as the Wings & Waves Waterpark.
The museum will be leased to the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, the nonprofit organization that will continue to operate it.
“Growing up in a small rural community, I have a deep desire to further the economic vitality of my hometown so that future generations have opportunities to thrive,” Stoller said. “The Wings & Waves Waterpark and the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum are unique assets to Oregon, and I’m pleased that we can continue their mission and advance the destination as a prime economic driver in Yamhill County.”
Stoller is from Dayton.
The Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum draws more than 150,000 visitors annually.
John Rasmussen, executive director of the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, said the landlord-owned property has been in bankruptcy multiple times in the last five years.
“Bill Stoller’s vision is to be a partner in the economic future of Yamhill County. His decision to acquire the property supports a broader goal for economic development and sustainability for the Museum, which benefits his hometown of Dayton, as well as the community of McMinnville where the campus is located,” Rasmussen said.
Stoller is the co-founder of Express Employment Professionals and entered the wine industry in the late 1980s. In 2001, he also founded Xenium Resources, a human resources outsource company.
