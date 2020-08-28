PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a Portland marijuana dispensary is speaking out about a brazen heist, and he's says the city's pot shops are being targeted like never before.
John Monteleone, owner of Fidius PDX, says the store was robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 21. He says lost about $250,000 in cash and in products.
Monteleone told FOX the two robbers were able to get into their safe through violence and intimidation.
"My partner let them in, and checking their IDs, they sucker punched him and subdued him for about 15 minutes. They beat him and really put a number to him to try to get him to open up the safes. Eventually when they gave him his last chance, he gave them the safe combination and they cleaned us out," Monteleone said.
Monteleone says he heard from the OLCC that his dispensary is one of more than 60 that's been targeted in the Portland area over the past two months.
FOX 12 reached out to the OLCC to confirm the numbers, but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
What Moron keeps $250,000 in a safe at a business
