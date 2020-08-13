SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - After watching thousands of customers throughout the years win big jackpots, an owner of a Sweet Home bar finally found his golden ticket.
James Ashcraft has owned Chewy's Pub for 18 years. According to the Oregon Lottery, he would sometimes play lottery games with customers or when the jackpots were big.
“I figure if I spend $60 for the chance to win $60,000, that’s a good bet,” Ashcraft said. “This time it really paid off!”
On Sunday, Ashcraft watched as the rolling Keno 8-spot bonus grew to more than $60,000 and decided to take a chance. The Oregon Lottery said he purchased $60 worth of tickets over the course of the day.
When Ashcraft came in for his shift on Monday, he realized that he had won.
“I felt like I had the gold ticket — and I really did!” he said.
The Oregon Lottery said Ashcraft had won not only the $25,000 Special Keno prize, but also the rolling 8-spot jackpot of $67,266 for a total of $92,325.
Ashcraft claimed his prize after making an appointment with the Oregon Lottery.
