CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state is lifting restrictions on residential construction, which is welcome news to construction companies who had projects sitting unfinished for weeks.
While the restrictions have lifted, there is a plan in place to keep workers safe. It includes employer-provided personal protective equipment and COVID-19 safety training.
Also, crews will only work low-risk jobs where social distancing can be maintained.
Chris Sundstrom is the owner and president of Evergreen Homes NW, a construction company in the Vancouver area that builds custom homes.
Sundstrom told FOX 12 they were able to continue some construction under the shutdown, like homes for essential workers. But that was it. The rest of the projects - about 75 percent - have been sitting untouched for the past month.
While the halt in construction has been financially straining, he says it was the right thing to do to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and he believes the safety and health guidelines outlined in Gov. Inslee's press conference will be worth the extra efforts.
"The equipment that we need to provide our workers - gloves masks, eye protection, having hand washings stations - it's easy to do, sure it's a little more trouble than it was in the past but it's well worth it keeping people safe," Sundstrom said. "The last thing I want to see is any of our people, subcontractors or crews getting sick. These people are like family."
Sundstrom says he believes following the social distancing guidelines will also be doable in construction sites.
He says they have clients who've been eager to move into their houses still under construction, and he's glad to get back on those projects for them.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
