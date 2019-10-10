PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A jail property in north Portland that has been vacant for more than a decade will be torn down, the owner announced on Thursday.
The Wapato Jail was built in 2004 after voters approved a $46 million bond measure eight years earlier for its construction, but was never opened or used.
Developer Jordan Schnitzer bought it for $5 million last year.
Schnitzer says for the last 18 months he had been working with leaders to hopefully turn the jail into a homeless shelter - but there hasn’t been enough momentum or funding to do it.
He also said it's costing $50,000 a month to hold the property.
A demolition permit was obtained in November 2018.
Schnitzer said the permit expires soon and they will be moving forward with tearing the building down.
Schnitzer says it's heartbreaking to give up on a project that he sees so much potential in.
“The announcement here today is, it’s not that we’re trying to blame anybody, it’s, we’re trying to say we’ve spent enough time trying. And I have much respect for all the organizations coming forward trying to make it work," said Schnitzer. “As I mentioned, last year when the mayor called around the real estate folks to offer some spaces when it was freezing out, they rejected our spaces as we didn’t have the showers and bathrooms, and now they’re just sitting here. We’ve got the heating, the roof, the exercise areas - abused women and kids could stay here for a couple months, classrooms could be here. I mean, you guys have all walked through this. It’s built really well."
Schnitzer says demolition could begin in two months.
He says he's not holding out hope though for proposals still to come through that might ultimately save the facility.
