Owner out $1M in salvaged wood after Beachie Creek Fire destroys warehouse

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A company that salvages wood to make furniture and arts lost its warehouse in the Beachie Creek Fire.
David Hillsland says his company, All Natural Edge Designs, collects and salvages trees that are diseased or dying and turns them into art. He makes wood carvings, beds, tables, and all kinds of pieces of art with the wood he salvages.
Hillsland said there was close to $1 million worth of wood inside his warehouse when the Beachie Creek Fire ripped through the Santiam Canyon. He says that is a huge loss for him.
"I spent the last decade of my life acquiring materials to be able to support me and my family for the next 10 years," Hillsland said. "And it's time I can't get back, and I can't get material. It's like whiskey or wine, it has a curing process and you can't change that whatever you do. Especially when you're working with live edge furniture."
Hillsland says insurance will cover some of the costs, but not everything. He says he does plan to rebuild.
